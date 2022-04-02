GLENDALE, CA – Councilmember Vrej Agajanian has accounced that he is running for re-election in the City of Glendale’s June 7 municipal election. Agajanian was first elected to the City Council in 2017 and has served as the City’s Mayor.

During his tenure, Agajanian introduced measures in the City, including an increase in affordable housing by adding 507 units during a span of 2 years resulting in an approximate increase of 40% of affordable housing built in the past 44 years. Agajanian was also a part of the City Council’s led efforts in providing over a thousand vulnerable seniors with $300 monthly payments for two years and provided $5000 in payments to struggling small businesses in to keep them afloat.

“My objectives remain increasing affordable housing and resources for seniors, youth and vulnerable populations, as well as modernizing our public health system,” said Councilman Agajanian. “It has been a great pleasure working for the constituents of Glendale and I look forward to serving the City for many years to come as we face challenges and work hard towards positive change together as a community,” he added.

A California certified engineer for 40 years, he worked as a professional engineer with Syska Hennessy Group, serving as project engineer for the San Diego Naval Medical Center. He championed STEM education as the former president of the Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America and championed youth charity projects as a former board member and current member of KIWANIS Glendale for the past 16 years.

Agajanian is also president and CEO of two successful television stations operating in Glendale, broadcasting international news and arts programming. For the past two decades, he has also hosted a nightly informative news program focusing on local and national social and political news.