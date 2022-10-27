LOS ANGELES — The Armenian Council of America – Political Action Committee (ACA-PAC) has released its list of endorsed candidates for the upcoming nationwide Midterm Elections, on November 8, 2022.

Given the crucial junction that Armenia and Artsakh currently face, ACA-PAC carefully reviewed each Senate and Congressional candidate’s preparedness and ability to support the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh, reaffirm and advance Armenian Genocide education in various institutions, as well as their current stance on issues that affect Armenian Americans and the ability to serve the needs of the Armenian-American community and non-Armenian Americans alike.

Los Angeles has been home to hundreds of thousands of citizens of Armenian descent for many decades and Armenian Americans have been an integral force in the fabric and makeup of this racially, ethnically, religiously, socioeconomically, and culturally diverse city. As such, there are three crucial elections, that will shape and impact Armenian Americans living in Los Angeles. ACA-PAC is proud to endorse the candidates in these three local elections, and believes that if elected these candidates are better suited to foster the needs of Southern California Armenian Americans:

Karen Bass for Los Angeles City Mayor

Chief Robert Luna for Los Angeles County Sherriff

Mitch O’Farrell for LA City Council District 13

The ACA-PAC encourages all eligible Armenian-American voters to register and vote in the primary elections.

The list of the ACA-PAC’s endorsements for the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives are as follows:

California

U.S. Senate

Alex Padilla – CA

U.S. House of Representatives

Jared Huffman (CA-2)

Tom McClintock (CA-5)

John Garamendi (CA-8)

Josh Harder (CA-9)

Nancy Pelosi (CA-11)

Barbara Lee (CA-12)

Eric Swallwell (CA-14)

Kevin Mullin (CA-15)

Anna Eshoo (CA-16)

Ro Khanna (CA-17)

Zoe Lofgren (CA-18)

Jim Costa (CA-21)

David Valadao (CA-22)

Judy Chu (CA-28)

Tony Cardenas (CA-29)

Adam Schiff (CA-30)

Grace Napolitano (CA-31)

Brad Sherman (CA-32)

Jimmy Gomez (CA-34)

Ted Lieu (CA-36)

Linda Sanchez (CA-38)

Young Kim (CA-40)

Nanette Barragan (CA-44)

Michelle Steel (CA-45)

Katie Porter (CA-47)

Colorado

U.S. House of Representatives

Diana DeGette (CO-1)

Joe Neguse (CO-2)

Jason Crow (CO-6)

Connecticut

U.S. House of Representatives

Jahn Larson (CT-1)

Jim Himes (CT-4)

Jahana Hayes (CT-5)

Florida

U.S. Senate

Marco Rubio – FL

U.S. House of Representatives

Gus Bilirakis (FL-12)

Illinois

U.S. Senate

Tammy Duckworth – IL

U.S. House of Representatives

Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-8)

Janice Schakowsky (IL-9)

Brad Schneider (IL-10)

Maryland

U.S. Senate

Chris Van-Hollen – MD

U.S. House of Representatives

C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-2)

John Sarbanes (MD-3)

Steny Hoyer (MD-5)

David Trone (MD-6)

Jamie Raskin (MD-8)

Massachusetts

U.S. House of Representatives

James McGovern (MA-2)

Lori Trahan (MA-3)

Jake Auchincloss (MA-4)

Katherine Clark (MA-5)

Ayanna Pressley (MA-7)

Stephen Lynch (MA-8)

William Keating (MA-9)

Michigan

U.S. House of Representatives

Haley Stevens (MI-11)

Rashida Tlaib (MI-13)

Minnesota

U.S. House of Representatives

Betty McCollum (MN-4)

Ilhan Omar (MN-5)

Tom Emmer (MN-6)

Nevada

U.S. Senate

Catherine Cortez-Masto – NV

U.S. House of Representatives

Dina Titus (NV-1)

Susie Lee (NV-3)

Steven Horsford (NV-4)

New Jersey

U.S. House of Representatives

Donald Norcross (NJ-1)

Andy Kim (NJ-3)

Christopher Smith (NJ-4)

Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5)

Frank Pallone (NJ-6)

Tom Malinowski (NJ-7)

New York

U.S. Senate

Charles Schumer – NY

U.S. House of Representatives

Gregory Meeks (NY-5)

Grace Meng (NY-6)

Jerrold Nadler (NY-10)

Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11)

Adriano Espaillat (NY-13)

Jamaal Bowman (NY-16)

Paul Tonko (NY-20)

Joseph Morelle (NY-25)

Pennsylvania

Senate

John Fetterman – PA

U.S. House of Representatives

Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-1)

Brendan Boyle (PA-2)

Dwight Evans (PA-3)

Madeleine Dean (PA-4)

Mary Gay Scanlon (PA-5)

Chrissy Houlahan (PA-6)

Susan Wild (PA-7)

Rhode Island

U.S. House of Representatives

David Cicilline (RI-1)

Texas

U.S. House of Representatives

Joaquin Castro (TX-20)

Lloyd Doggett (TX-35)

Virginia

U.S. House of Representatives

Elaine Luria (VA-2)

Abigail Spanberger (VA-7)

Don Beyer (VA-8)