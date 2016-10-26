In Support of Hillary Clinton

On November 8th, millions of Americans will head to the polls to participate in one of the most consequential elections of the past decades. The outcome of this election will not only determine the future of the United States, but also will have an effect on the rest of the world.

The choice is between the two major party candidates, the Republican or the Democratic candidates, one of which will become the 45th president of the United States and govern for the next four years.

Throughout this long presidential campaign, the Republican candidate Donald Trump with his vague economic, social and political plans, divisive and racially toned rhetoric, his calls to deport millions of refugees, his treatment of women, un-presidential behavior, his numerous bankruptcies, his shady business dealings and many more character flaws, has come to prove that he is unqualified to become the leader of this country.

In addition, considering his business dealings in Turkey and Azerbaijan, we deem Donald Trump to be an unacceptable choice.



The Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton has over thirty years of experience in the political arena, as a first lady, senator and secretary of state. She has shown to be a balanced politician. She has adopted the Democratic Party’s platform based on social justice and the protection of the working people and the middle class. Hillary Clinton has fought for progressive ideals throughout her career.

Based on all these and other factors, the Social Democratic Hunchakian Party endorses the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton

In our endorsement letter addressed to Mrs. Clinton, we expressed our hope that on the issue of the Armenian Genocide, she reverts to the position she held as a Senator.

We urged her to support the right of self-determination for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, and the resolution of the Karabakh conflict through peaceful means.

We also asked her, as President, to increase cooperation between the United States and the Republic of Armenia, increase financial and other forms of aid aimed to benefit the people of Armenia and democratic institutions.



Thus, we call upon the Armenian American community to participate in the upcoming elections, in large numbers, and to vote for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, as the next president of the United States.

Social Democratic Hunchakian Party

Executive Committee of Western United States