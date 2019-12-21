Up next
YEREVAN — Former President Serzh Sarkisian’s nephew  Narek Sargsyan has been extradited from the Czech Republic to Armenia and detained, the official website of the Police of Armenia reported.

The criminal case against Narek Sargsyan was initiated on June 26, 2018 charged with obtaining, keeping, transporting and trading illegal weapons, armaments, explosive devices, as well as illegal trafficking in narcotics , drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors.

Manhunt against Narek Sargsyan was announced on July 6, 2018 while starting from July 24 he had been internationally wanted.

He was discovered on December 6 in Prague.

