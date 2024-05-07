YEREVAN – National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan said he does not know what the participants of the march led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, Primate of the Tavush Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, demand.

According to Archbishop Bagrat, their demand is to stop the process of unilateral concessions by the Armenian authorities, which carry catastrophic risks, and border delimitation issues should take place in accordance with the laws of Armenia and international law, and not according to the decisions of individuals.

“There are no unilateral concessions. The Republic of Armenia establishes its borders, and this process will continue in accordance with those maps that have a legal basis. We are in full possession of both those maps and legal bases,” Simonyan told reporters.

Speaking about whether the change of power is possible, given that the number of marchers is growing, the speaker said that “the change of power in Armenia is possible only through National Assembly elections to be held in 2026.”

“I am sure that the people understand everything perfectly well, trust the process of delimitation and demarcation, know that Armenia should live in peace, do not want war” he said.

At the same time, Simonyan called it obvious that there is a noticeable external trace behind the movement.