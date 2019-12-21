Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Former President Serzh Sarkisian’s nephew  Narek Sargsyan has been extradited from the Czech Republic to Armenia and detained, the official website of the Police of Armenia reported.

The criminal case against Narek Sargsyan was initiated on June 26, 2018 charged with obtaining, keeping, transporting and trading illegal weapons, armaments, explosive devices, as well as illegal trafficking in narcotics , drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors.

Manhunt against Narek Sargsyan was announced on July 6, 2018 while starting from July 24 he had been internationally wanted.

He was discovered on December 6 in Prague.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Minsk Group Co-Chairs Call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to Stabilize the Situation on Frontlines

VIENNA (RFE/RL) — U.S., Russian and French mediators have deplored a recent…

SDHP Chairman Calls for Immediate Suspesion of Peace Negotiation

Social Democrat Hunchakian Party Central Committee Chairman, Mr. Hagop Dikranian has condemned…

New Film About Komitas and the Armenian Genocide to Benifit SOAR

Soon to be released feature length documentary film, “Music to Madness –…

KCRW Archives the Joyous Sounds of Hovsepian School Children

PASADENA — Recently, the Administration at St. Gregory Hovsepian School saw an…