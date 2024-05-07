BUDAPEST — Armenian and Hungarian Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Peter Szijjarto signed an agreement on economic cooperation between the governments of the two countries, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

The Program of Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and the Ministry of Foreign Economic Relations and Foreign Affairs of Hungary for 2024-2025 was also signed.

The documents were signed after the meeting of the ministers, which was held in a narrow and extended format. On the agenda of the meeting were both bilateral cooperation and relations with the EU, as well as regional issues.

In 2012, Armenia terminated diplomatic relations with Hungary, established in 1992, after the country extradited to Azerbaijan Ramil Safarov, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in Hungary for the murder of Armenian officer Gurgen Margaryan and pardoned in his home country.

On December 1, 2022, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Hungary agreed to restore full diplomatic relations. In May 2023a – after 11 years of absence of diplomatic relations – the countries appointed non-resident ambassadors: Anna Maria Szikó (residence in Tbilisi) became the Hungarian Ambassador to Armenia, and Ashot Smbatyan (part-time Armenian Ambassador to Georgia, residence in Tbilisi) became the Armenian Ambassador to Hungary.