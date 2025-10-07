YEREVAN – On September 21, 2025, more than 28 members of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan concluded their 9th annual Back to the Homeland (Veratarts Hayrenik) Mission Trip, a transformative journey to visit and evaluate their numerous humanitarian and development projects across Armenia.

The annual mission offers members and supporters the opportunity to witness firsthand the impact of their contributions — meeting students, families, and communities whose lives have been touched through education, housing, economic empowerment, and infrastructure development initiatives.

“For many of our members, this is a life-changing experience,” said Past Grand Commander Steven Kradjian. “To see the homeland and meet the people whose lives we’ve been able to impact — there’s nothing quite like it.”

Educational Support: Tabibian Family Scholarship

A highlight of the trip was the visit to scholarship recipients at Yerevan State University and the National Polytechnic University of Armenia. The Knights of Vartan’s Tabibian Family Scholarship, established in 2023 with Dr. Tabibian’s generous donation, supported nine students pursuing degrees in science, technology, and engineering in one year. The students, who expressed profound gratitude in English, shared their academic journeys and learned more about the mission of the Knights and Daughters of Vartan.

“Providing scholarships to students in Armenia is one of the most impactful investments we can make in the country’s future. We are deeply grateful to our donor- Dr. N.Tabibian – for trusting the Knights of Vartan with his generous support — it will change lives and shape a brighter tomorrow.” said Past Grand Commander Steven Adams.

Housing Projects: A New Beginning for the Movsisyan Family

Thanks to the enduring partnership with the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia (FCHA), 65 families have been able to build or complete homes across the country. Among them is the Movsisyan family from Khor Virap Village in the Ararat region. After years of struggling in inadequate housing, and following the heartbreaking loss of the mother in 2024, the family with 3 young children — now cared for by their grandmother — moved into a newly completed home filled with hope and dignity. It was truly a joy for the group to witness the Movsisyan family settling into their newly built home, filled with hope and gratitude.

“It’s not just about aid; it’s about restoring hope and building a future. That connection to our homeland, and the ability to be part of its progress, is something every member carries home with them,” said Past Grand Matron Lisa Kradjian, Daughters of Vartan.

Childhood Education: Renovations in Chambarak and Beyond

The group also traveled to the Chambarak community near Armenia’s eastern border to visit Kindergarten #3, where renovations of the third and final section were completed this year. Originally started in 2016 with the support of the Tri-Lodge of the Knights of Vartan in Los Angeles, this project now enables 60 additional children to attend school in a safe, modern facility.

Other renovation visits included:

Aparan #2 School – A newly renovated auditorium, funded by the Knights of Vartan and implemented by the Paros Foundation, will now serve as a hub for school events.

Knights of Vartan #106 Basic School in Yerevan – Full renovation of all classrooms on the 3rd floor of the larger building was completed in 2025, greatly improving the learning environment. This is the 7th consecutive year, making various renovations in the school. The renovation is implemented by the Paros Foundation

Mer Hooys NGO _- The facility provides hope and opportunity for at-risk girls who are in need of a healthy social environment. The Daughters of Vartan partner and support every year.

Regarding the Knights of Vartan School #106, Past Grand Commander Dr. Gary Zamanigian said, “After first seeing the deplorable condition of the school’s physical plant in 2017, it is especially rewarding today to tour the same school and view the beautifully renovated classrooms, gymnasium, and auditorium, the new ARMATH Lab as well as knowing the school now has new electrical and heating systems. Our organization’s goal is to maintain a safe, functional, and comfortable environment for the students, which effectively facilitates teaching, learning, and other school activities.”

“The Back to the Homeland mission is more than a visit — it’s a powerful reminder of our responsibility to our heritage and our people. For our members, these trips are deeply personal and transformative, connecting us to the land, the culture, and the lives we strive to uplift. Supporting projects in education, housing, and economic development isn’t just charity — it’s nation-building. Every dollar invested, every hand extended, strengthens the foundation of a more resilient, self-sufficient Armenia,” said Grand Matron Lily Sarkissian, Daughters of Vartan.

Economic Sustainability Program: Investing in Self-Reliance

In response to growing economic needs, the Economic Sustainability Program (ESP) was launched in January 2024 to support families from Artsakh and across Armenia. Designed to empower individuals with business experience but limited resources, the program has already supported 45 families with over $100,000 in funding.

During the mission trip, members visited six successful ESP projects, including:

-A seamstress workshop

-A sushi-making business

-A silversmith’s studio

-A poultry farm with newborn chicks

-A bread bakery offering fresh loaves

-A family-run pig farm.

These visits highlighted the resilience and creativity of Armenian families striving for sustainable livelihoods.

“These mission trips reaffirm why we do what we do. Seeing the direct impact of our support — whether it’s a child walking into a newly renovated classroom, a family moving into their first real home, or a young entrepreneur restarting a business — brings our mission to life.” – Past Grand Commander Hunan Arshakian.

The Knights and Daughters of Vartan (KDV) leadership visited the USA Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien, presented the KDV Projects, and discussed opportunities for advancing the ties between the United States and Armenia and our shared goals of peace, stability, and prosperity.

Celebrating Community and Partnership

The mission concluded with a celebratory banquet with around 50 people at Tufenkian Kharpert Restaurant, where traditional Armenian dishes were shared. During the evening, Past Grand Commander Hunan Arshakian presented certificates of appreciation to mission partners and dedicated volunteers who provided pro bono support throughout the year.

The Knights of Vartan Inc. is a fraternal leadership and service organization of Armenian men dedicated to safeguarding and perpetuating the Armenian heritage and cultural traditions. Its membership represents the spectrum of the leadership of the Armenian community. It was founded in 1916 in Philadelphia and is based in the United States with 22 local chapters which support Armenian causes around the world.

The Daughters of Vartan is an Armenian Sisterhood associated with the Knights of Vartan. It was organized in 1933, seventeen years after the founding of the Knights of Vartan. The first chapter was established on December 18, 1933, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Grand Council was established on May 25, 1941. At present, there are 16 Chapters of the Daughters of Vartan throughout the United States.

For more information about the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, visit http://kofv.org.