COPENHAGEN — On October 2, 2025, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a meeting in Copenhagen, the capital of the Kingdom of Denmark, on the sidelines of the 7th Summit of the European Political Community.

The two leaders emphasized the significance of the agreements reached at the Washington Peace Summit, initiated by U.S. President Donald J. Trump. They reaffirmed their readiness to continue working toward the further consolidation of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Aliyev highlighted the benefits of regional transport connectivity, discussed infrastructure development in Azerbaijan, and reviewed the progress of implementing the “TRIPP” project in Armenia, exchanging views on the realization of the Washington Declaration.

In this context, both sides welcomed the unanimous d

