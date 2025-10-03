COPENHAGEN — French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed Paris’s continued support for Armenia’s independence and sovereignty, as well as its democratic reform agenda, during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting took place in Copenhagen on the sidelines of the 7th Summit of the European Political Community. Pashinyan and Macron discussed regional developments, the agreements reached at the Washington Peace Summit, and issues related to the implementation of the “TRIPP” project.

The two leaders reiterated the “high level of privileged relations established between Armenia and France” and stressed the importance of pursuing new joint initiatives.

Also present in Copenhagen was Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, with whom Prime Minister Pashinyan also held a meeting. Pashinyan and Aliyev “underscored the significance of the agreements reached at the Washington Summit initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump” and reaffirmed their readiness to continue working toward the further consolidation of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In addition, Prime Minister Pashinyan had brief exchanges with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Council President António Costa, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.