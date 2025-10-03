Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

COPENHAGEN — French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed Paris’s continued support for Armenia’s independence and sovereignty, as well as its democratic reform agenda, during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting took place in Copenhagen on the sidelines of the 7th Summit of the European Political Community. Pashinyan and Macron discussed regional developments, the agreements reached at the Washington Peace Summit, and issues related to the implementation of the “TRIPP” project.

The two leaders reiterated the “high level of privileged relations established between Armenia and France” and stressed the importance of pursuing new joint initiatives.

Also present in Copenhagen was Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, with whom Prime Minister Pashinyan also held a meeting. Pashinyan and Aliyev “underscored the significance of the agreements reached at the Washington Summit initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump” and reaffirmed their readiness to continue working toward the further consolidation of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In addition, Prime Minister Pashinyan had brief exchanges with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Council President António Costa, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Levon Ter-Petrosian: No Agreement on Karabakh Without Stepanakert’s Signature

YEREVAN — Opposition leader Levon Ter-Petrosian warned President Serzh Sarkisian against making…

ACC of Fresno Showcases the Culinary Art of Preparing Kharpertsi-Style Kufta

FRESNO – The Armenian Cultural Conservancy (ACC) of Fresno hosted their third…

The Zoryan Institute Celebrates Completion of 2021 Genocide and Human Rights University Program

This year, for the safety of our students, staff and faculty, the…

Armenian Missionary Association of Australia – Banquet A Memorable Night of Unity and Support for Artsakh

By Rev. Dr. Krikor Youmshajekian* SYDNEY – The Armenian Missionary Association of…