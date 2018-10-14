Hayk Marutyan Sworn in as New Mayor of Yerevan

YEREVAN — The inauguration ceremony of inauguration of newly-elected Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan was held during the a session of Yerevan Council of Elders convened on October 23. According to Paragraph 47 of the RA Law “On local self-governance in Yerevan”, Yerevan Mayor shall take his office by the procedure established by law at the meeting of the Council of Elders convened on the third calendar day after the election with the oath given to the residents of Yerevan.

According to the same law, the meeting of the Council of Elders was chaired by the oldest member of the Council Lilit Pipoyan. The ceremony was attended by President Armen Sarkisian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, His Holiness Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, the previous and present presidents of the Constitutional Court, top officials, politicians and culture workers.

The 12th Mayor of the third Republic of Armenia (the 55th Mayor of Yerevan) Hayk Marutyan took an oath to keep during his office the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, its laws, decisions of the Council of Elders, to perform the powers of Mayor honestly and faithfully, to serve for the sake of Yerevan’s prosperity, to act for the benefit of its residents.

After the oath, the Honorary Citizen of Yerevan, composer Tigran Mansuryan and the member of Yerevan Council of Elders Arthur Ispiryan decorated the newly-elected Mayor Hayk Marutyan with the mayoral chain.

In his speech addressed to those present Hayk Marutyan thanked Yerevanians for trusting him and stressed that joining their efforts they will gradually find solutions to all the problems raised by the residents.

“My excitement is great and the feeling of responsibility is enormous. I am standing here because our people made this decision. The right for taking such decisions the residents of Armenia deserved due to the velvet revolution they made. And during these elections the residents of Yerevan used their right and made their decision delegating 65 members to the Council of Elders. I remember each assignment delegated to us by people. To restore Yerevan, to clean up, landscape our city, to make each area available, to ensure security, develop, make beautiful, and the most important, to act following the principle of justice. I want to assure you that it will be certainly done, as the person loving his native city and his homeland can’t do other way. And I love our Yerevan, I am really crazy about it. I love the fresh smell of the streets just washed early in the morning; the people hurrying up to work and studies; I love Yerevan lively during lunch-time; I love my city with its people returning home from work tired but delighted; Yerevan, discussing daily events in cafes and yards in the evenings; I love Yerevan with couples strolling in the parks and filled with happy laughter of splendid children, Yerevan with songs and talks of a bit drunk people late in the evening. Yes, this is our Yerevan- a wonderful city with splendid architecture, great history and outstanding people. And after all who will be the person who can betray all this? Dear Yerevanians, I am grateful to you for your trust. I agree with each word said during the oath and I assure you that it is not just a ceremonial reading for me, but a real oath given before you and God”, said the Mayor.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinian in his greeting speech congratulated the newly-elected Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan and the members of the Council of Elders of Yerevan, wished them fruitful activity in serving the residents of Yerevan, the residents of the Republic of Armenia, the Armenian people and the Republic of Armenia.