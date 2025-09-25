GLENDALE — This past Sunday, September 21, thousands of Armenians from Los Angeles gathered at Glendale’s expansive Verdugo Park to celebrate Armenia’s 34th Independence Anniversary with a vibrant community festival.

For years, the Nor Serount Cultural Association has organized this one-of-a-kind event in Southern California, creating excitement and unity among the Armenian community. This year’s celebration was a true festivity, offering a heartfelt homeland connection for many who have found refuge on these welcoming shores.

The park became a symbolic pilgrimage site—almost a “Little Armenia”—for the thousands of attendees. Nearly 50 colorful booths displayed and sold a variety of useful and intriguing items. Particularly popular were the children’s playground and entertainment area, featuring new attractions such as towers, pyramids, and slides, which drew enthusiastic crowds of young visitors.

The official program began in the afternoon. Hosts Stepan Hovakimyan and Harut Minassian extended greetings on behalf of the NSCA, offering warm wishes for a peaceful, prosperous, and thriving homeland. U.S. Representative Laura Friedman, California State Assemblymembers Nick Schultz and Jessica Caloza also addressed the gathering. Representing the 52nd District, Caloza presented an official proclamation to the NGCA. Former Glendale Mayor Vrej Agajanian delivered a patriotic address, and Glendale City Councilmember Vardan Karapetyan offered congratulatory remarks.

The cultural portion of the festival featured a lively concert of national and patriotic songs, along with impressive, well-choreographed folk dances performed by groups of various ages in traditional Armenian attire. The performances received enthusiastic applause from the crowd. Professional musicians also entertained the audience with diverse instruments, while young drummers electrified the atmosphere with their spirited rhythms.

As evening fell, attendees reluctantly departed, carrying with them fond memories of a beautiful celebration honoring a landmark day for the Armenian nation.

The Nor Serount Cultural Association expressed its gratitude to the singers, musicians, and artists who contributed to the festival’s success:

Ani Ohanian

Christine Yeghoyan

Mary Babayan

Malika

Joseph Grigorian

Sako Karapetyan

Arsen Krikorian

Harut Hakobyan

Albert Ordinyan

M Revolution Band

Duo Fiesta Music Band

Keyboardist Sargis Oxazyan

Musician Shant Danielian

Kanon player Alicia Keoshkerian

Dance Groups