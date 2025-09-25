NEW YORK — During his working visit to New York, President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan met with His Holiness Bartholomew I, Archbishop of Constantinople and Ecumenical Patriarch.

The meeting focused on potential cooperation in the preservation of Christian cultural heritage. Both sides emphasized the importance of protecting cultural values of universal significance, highlighting their global relevance and urgency.

They also discussed humanitarian activities and opportunities for collaboration on humanitarian issues. President Khachaturyan highly praised the Ecumenical Patriarch’s humanitarian work and his readiness to contribute in this field.