LOS ANGELES — The USC Dornsife Institute of Armenian Studies is pleased to announce the launch of the Seminal Scholars Residency, a new program designed to bring leading scholars in Armenian Studies to USC for deep engagement with the academic community and broader public.

The Institute is delighted to welcome Dr. Hrach Martirosyan as the inaugural Seminal Scholar-in-Residence.

Dr. Martirosyan is widely recognized as one of the foremost Armenian linguists of today. He earned his PhD in Comparative Linguistics at Leiden University, where his pioneering dissertation laid the foundation for the acclaimed Etymological Dictionary of the Armenian Inherited Lexicon. Over his distinguished career, he has held teaching positions at UCLA, Leiden University, and the University of Michigan, advancing research on the Indo-European roots of Armenian, its dialects, and its cultural-historical layers. He has also conducted short-term intensive courses and delivered special lectures at universities across the globe, including in Japan, Europe, the United Kingdom, Russia, and Armenia.

Renowned for his scholarly precision, Dr. Martirosyan is equally committed to public engagement. His lectures and interviews have introduced global audiences to the richness of Armenian language and culture.

During his six-week residency at USC, Dr. Martirosyan will:

Deliver a series of academic lectures on Armenian linguistics and its intersections with history and identity.

Lead workshops and office hours to engage directly with students and faculty.

Collaborate with the Institute on a special Armenian-language season of its flagship podcast, Language Therapy with Dr. K—dedicated to the most pressing issues surrounding the Armenian language today.

This partnership will make cutting-edge scholarship on the Armenian language widely accessible, fostering dialogue in the very language at the heart of these questions.