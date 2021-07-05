GM Levon Aronian won the Goldmoney Asian Rapid final rather quickly. Needing just two game points, Aronian defeated GM Vladislav Artemiev twice to clinch the $30,000 first prize after an hour and 25 minutes of play.

Aronian’s spectacular final win was a fitting end to an event where he’d also won the Preliminary stage, to take home the maximum number of tour points.

GM Magnus Carlsen eventually came in third after losing three straight games to GM Ding Liren in the rapid segment but winning the blitz tiebreak.