OSAKA — Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ararat Mirzoyan, addressed the ongoing Expo 2025 World Exhibition in Japan via the X platform.

“More than one million people have already visited Armenia’s pavilion at Expo 2025. Our history, culture, innovation, technology, and overall prosperity are not only the vision of Armenia’s development, but also the key principles underpinning our efforts to deepen cooperation with Japan. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Japan marked an exceptional moment in our bilateral relations and laid new foundations for future partnership,” Mirzoyan wrote.

The Armenian pavilion at Expo 2025 will remain open until October 13.

On Friday, Prime Minister Pashinyan visited the Expo 2025 World Exhibition, where events dedicated to Armenia’s National Day were held. Accompanied by the exhibition organizers, the Prime Minister toured the various pavilions and left a note in the guest book of honored visitors. Afterwards, a traditional Japanese tea ceremony took place, attended by Prime Minister Pashinyan, members of the Armenian delegation, and Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hisashi Matsumoto. The Prime Minister also visited the Armenian pavilion.

Titled “Pillars of Today and Tomorrow,” the Armenian pavilion showcases Armenia’s leading innovative projects, cultural heritage, investment opportunities, and advanced educational initiatives. Organizers reported that since the exhibition’s opening, the Armenian pavilion has already received more than one million visitors.

Following this, the opening ceremony dedicated to Armenia’s National Day was held. The national anthems of Armenia and Japan were performed, after which Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Shigetoshi Ikeyama, Deputy Commissioner General of Expo 2025, delivered speeches.