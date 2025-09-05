Up next
PARIS — On September 5, during a working visit to Paris, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with Nicolas Roche, Secretary General for Defense and National Security under the Prime Minister of France.

The two officials discussed the agenda of Armenia–France bilateral relations, focusing particularly on cooperation in the field of security. They addressed areas of collaboration in cybersecurity and challenges related to disinformation in the information environment.

Armen Grigoryan presented the agreements reached on August 8 regarding the unblocking of regional communications, emphasizing that this will create broad economic opportunities for both the region and countries beyond it.

During the meeting, the sides also agreed to institutionalize existing ties between the offices of the two countries.

