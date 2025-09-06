GLENDALE — Last week, a grand theft occurred during a wedding reception at the Renaissance Banquet Hall, located at 1236 S. Central Avenue in the City of Glendale. According to the victims, approximately $60,000 in cash and dozens of checks were stolen from a gift box at the location. The suspect, unknown to the victims, ran out of the venue and into an awaiting vehicle driven by a second suspect. Both suspects then fled in a black SUV.

Over the past week, Glendale Police Burglary Detectives, using video surveillance and department resources, were able to identify the primary suspect in the theft as Armean Shirehjini. Yesterday afternoon, detectives arrested Shirehjini, along with a second male, at his residence in Sherman Oaks. During the arrest, Shirehjini was found to be in possession of a handgun.

The second male, Andranik Avetisyan, who resides in Los Angeles, was identified as the getaway driver the night of the theft. Detectives executed search warrants at both suspects’ residences and recovered a large amount of cash and dozens of checks made out to the victims from the wedding.

In addition, several firearms and various narcotics were seized from both residences. Detectives are still processing a significant amount of evidence and will continue their work through the weekend, as this is an ongoing investigation.

On Sunday, August 31, 2025, at approximately 12:50 a.m., Glendale Police Officers responded to the Renaissance Banquet Hall regarding the theft.

Witnesses reported that shortly after midnight, a male suspect entered the banquet hall, grabbed the gift box, and fled through an exit. Surveillance footage shows the suspect entering the passenger seat of a newer black Mercedes SUV, which then fled the area.