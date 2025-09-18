Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mehdi Sobhani, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia.

The Prime Minister thanked the ambassador for his close cooperation and noted that in recent years, cooperation between Armenia and Iran has reached a new level in all areas. He emphasized Mehdi Sobhani’s personal contribution to this progress.

At the same time, Pashinyan highlighted the importance of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s official visit to Armenia last month, which provided fresh momentum for the consistent development and expansion of bilateral relations.

Ambassador Sobhani, in turn, expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Government of Armenia for their active and productive dialogue. He stressed that throughout his tenure he had made every effort to strengthen bilateral ties. The ambassador also thanked the Armenian side for awarding him the Order of Friendship and assured that he would continue to do everything possible to deepen and strengthen Armenia–Iran relations in the future.

Prime Minister Pashinyan wished Ambassador Sobhani success in his future endeavors.