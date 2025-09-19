WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) and Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) have introduced a bipartisan bill calling for a review of sanctions against Azerbaijan for violations of international law, the Armenian Assembly reports.

The legislation requires the President to determine whether Global Magnitsky sanctions apply to senior Azerbaijani officials responsible for the ethnic cleansing of Armenians from Artsakh in 2023 and for the ongoing repression of political opposition inside Azerbaijan.

“Despite its international legal obligations under the Geneva Conventions and repeated calls by the United States Government, Azerbaijan has not released all relevant persons and instead continues to detain new prisoners of war, hostages, and captured civilians. Nor have those responsible for serious human rights violations and war crimes faced legal consequences,” the bill stated.

The bill also lists several officials representing the Republic of Azerbaijan and stipulates that “not later than 180 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the President shall submit to the appropriate congressional committees a determination, including a detailed justification, of whether any person listed… meets the criteria for the imposition of sanctions pursuant to section 1263(b) of the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act (22 U.S.C. 2656 note); or section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act.”

“After its illegal, year-long blockade of the Lachin Corridor, Azerbaijan weaponized food and starved many of Artsakh’s 120,000 Armenians,” Rep. Titus said. “The Aliyev government rejected calls from the international community to withdraw and ease tensions, and instead launched an assault on the Armenian community in Artsakh. People with long-standing claims to the land were systematically pushed out by an aggressor; children were denied food and water and could not attend school; and Christian landmarks were desecrated. It’s time to impose costs on President Aliyev and his supporters instead of rewarding them with military support and investment deals.”

“The U.S.-brokered agreement that was signed at the White House last month did nothing to address the safe and dignified return of Armenians ethnically cleansed from Artsakh; the release of Armenian political prisoners and prisoners of war still held by Baku; the preservation of Armenian cultural and religious heritage sites in Artsakh; or the rights of political opposition leaders, journalists, and human rights advocates in Azerbaijan. If President Trump will not acknowledge Azerbaijan’s atrocious human rights record, I will. That is why I am introducing this legislation,” the Congresswoman added.

“While the historic peace declaration announced last month between Azerbaijan and Armenia may signal progress, a political and humanitarian crisis continues—driven by Azerbaijan’s ongoing aggression in the region,” said Congressman Bilirakis. “I’m proud to reintroduce legislation that would require the President to determine whether Magnitsky sanctions should be applied to senior Azerbaijani officials responsible for the ethnic cleansing of Armenians from Artsakh and for enforcing repressive policies against political opposition within Azerbaijan. American tax dollars should not be used to support members of a brutal regime—especially when those resources could be better spent addressing urgent priorities here at home.”