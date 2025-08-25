MEDS MASRIK, ARMENIA–The Paros Foundation proudly announces the official ribbon cutting of two newly renovated homes for refugee families from Artsakh, marking a significant milestone in the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting displaced Armenians and fostering hope for a better future. Notably, these homes are the 41st and 42nd permanent homes provided to Artsakh refugee families by The Paros Foundation. Thanks to the heartfelt sponsorship of Diane Barsam, these homes stand as beacons of resilience and compassion, offering safety, stability, and the promise of new beginnings for the Saghyan and Lalayan Families, who have endured the pain of displacement.

Late last month, The Paros Foundation, alongside community leaders, local officials, and enthusiastic SERVICE Armenia participants, gathered with the Saghyan and Lalayan Families from Artsakh to celebrate the successful completion of this transformative initiative. The event saw children’s laughter mingle with words of gratitude, as neighbors, supporters, and members of SERVICE Armenia joined hands to welcome the families into their new homes.

The two newly renovated homes, in the vibrant community of Meds Masrik, represent more than just physical structures—they are sanctuaries of hope for those who have faced unimaginable loss. Each home has been thoughtfully restored, furnished and equipped, ensuring comfort and dignity for the families who will now call them their own.

The illegal takeover of Artsakh left more than 120,000 people uprooted, forcing them to leave behind their homes, communities, and livelihoods. The Paros Foundation recognized the urgency of this humanitarian crisis and has made it a top priority to provide direct assistance to those in need. Through collaborative efforts with sponsors and donors, the Foundation has been able to transform the lives of countless families by offering not only shelter, but also the tools needed to rebuild and thrive.

Diane Barsam’s sponsorship exemplifies the crucial role that individual philanthropy can play in creating positive, lasting change. Her commitment has enabled The Paros Foundation to go beyond temporary aid, delivering sustainable support and empowering families to take charge of their futures.

“The resilience and determination of these families inspire us all,” Barsam remarked. “It is an honor to be able to contribute to their new beginnings and to work alongside The Paros Foundation in building a brighter future for Artsakh’s refugees.”

The renovation process for each home was a labor of love, involving skilled local artisans and construction teams dedicated to creating safe, comfortable, and welcoming environments.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, the two recipient families shared heartfelt words of gratitude, reflecting on their journeys of displacement and the new chapters that now await them. Their stories are marked by resilience—a testament to the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

Barsam’s personal commitment to supporting displaced families stems from a deep empathy for their plight and a desire to foster positive change. By partnering with The Paros Foundation, she has helped create a model for sustainable, impactful giving that addresses both immediate needs and long-term integration.

“I would like to personally thank Diane Barsam for her generous gift that allowed us to purchase and renovate these two homes, and to our other donors that came together to support our resettlement efforts with funding for furniture and appliances for these families,” said Peter Abajian, Executive Director.

The Paros Foundation has long been at the forefront of humanitarian efforts in Armenia, with an established record of delivering high-impact projects in housing, education, health, and economic development. The organization’s approach is rooted in transparency, accountability, and a deep respect for the dignity of every beneficiary.

For more information about this or similar projects please visit www.parosfoundation.org or contact Peter Abajian at (310) 400-9061.