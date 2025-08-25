KAPAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vahagn Khachaturyan attended the annual conference of the heads of Armenia’s diplomatic missions abroad, held in Kapan.

The opening remarks were delivered by Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who emphasized the significance of this year’s conference, convened under a new reality for Armenia and the region—one marked by the establishment of peace.

In his address, Prime Minister Pashinyan highlighted the crucial role and importance of Armenia’s diplomatic missions. He noted that the government has been pursuing a balanced foreign policy, the practical implementation of which was achieved on August 8 in Washington, D.C., with the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Prime Minister also touched upon the fundamental directions of Armenia’s foreign policy, the country’s priorities in international relations, and upcoming programs.

President Khachaturyan described August 8—the initialing of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington—as one of the greatest achievements in Armenia’s modern diplomatic history. He stressed that this milestone is reshaping the entire region, shifting from a logic of war and militarization toward one of peace, economic development, and prosperity.

Following the Prime Minister’s and President’s address, participants engaged in discussions on key foreign policy issues, examining current challenges and potential solutions.