YEREVAN — Starting September 30, Wizz Air will launch flights on the new Gyumri–Larnaca route. Flights will initially operate twice a week — on Tuesdays and Saturdays until October 25 — and from October 30 onward, on Thursdays and Sundays. Tickets are already available on wizzair.com and through the WIZZ mobile app, with prices starting from €14.99.

The new route will be served from Shirak International Airport, Armenia’s second-largest international airport, which plays a key role in connecting the country’s regions and further strengthens Wizz Air’s presence in Armenia.

Anastasia Novak, Wizz Air’s Corporate and Sustainability Communications Manager, stated:

“Following the announcement of our new base in Yerevan, we are proud to continue our growth in Armenia by launching a new route from Gyumri, one of the country’s most important cultural centers. This year alone, we have already carried over 600,000 passengers between Armenia and Europe, and we plan to double that number by the end of the year with the addition of the Larnaca route. Armenia and Cyprus are both important and growing markets for Wizz Air, and this new connection demonstrates our commitment to offering Armenian travelers more affordable and diverse travel opportunities. We look forward to welcoming passengers to discover the charm of Larnaca and all that Cyprus has to offer.”