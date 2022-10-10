WASHINGTON, DC — The United States is particularly pleased with the progress on an EU observer mission that will be dispatched to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and this mission has the potential to build confidence between both sides, United States State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing.

“..we are encouraged by the meeting of the president and prime minister of Azerbaijan and Armenia yesterday, and we welcome the efforts of President Macron and European Council President Michel to build momentum behind a comprehensive peace process. And we are particularly pleased with progress on an EU observer mission to the region, and this mission has the potential to build confidence between both sides and continues to bolster negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Patel said when asked about the meeting in Prague.

Within the framework of the first meeting of the European Political Community in Prague, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met on October 6, 2022 at the initiative of the President of the French Republic and the President of the European Council.

Armenia and Azerbaijan confirmed their commitment to the UN Charter and the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991, through which both sides recognize each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. They confirmed that this will serve as basis for the work of the commissions on delimitation and that the next meeting of these commissions will take place in Brussels by the end of October.

Armenia expressed its agreement to facilitate the EU civilian mission along the border with Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan agreed to cooperate with the mentioned mission to the extent it will be concerned. The mission will start its work in October, for a maximum period of two months. The purpose of the mission will be to build confidence and, through its reports, support the border commissions.