FRESNO — Prof. Michael Bazyler (Chapman University) will give a presentation on “Nazi Looted Art Recovery as A Model for Recovery of AGLA: Armenian Genocide Looted Art” at 7:00PM on Friday, September 5, 2025, in the Grosse Industrial Technology Building, Room 101 (2255 E. Barstow Ave., at the corner of Barstow Ave. and Campus Drive.), on the Fresno State campus. The presentation is co-sponsored by the Jewish Studies Program at Fresno State.

Prof. Bazyler will speak about the Armenian Genocide Looted Art (AGLA) Research Project of the UCLA Promise Armenian Institute, which brings together American law students and art students, many of them Armenian-Americans, to search online collections of museums and other public institutions holding Armenian art objects. The goal of this research is to create a comprehensive list of all Armenian art in the United States and their listed provenances. The AGLA Project seeks to identify all objects which probably or possibly were looted during the Armenian Genocide.

Michael Bazyler is professor of law and the 1939 Society Law Scholar in Holocaust and Human Rights Studies at Chapman University in Orange, California. He is holder of previous fellowships at Harvard Law School, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., and Yad Vashem in Jerusalem (The World Holocaust Remembrance Center), where he was the holder of the Oppenheim Chair for the Study of Racism, Antisemitism and the Holocaust. He received his B.A. from UCLA and his JD from USC and is currently completing his PhD at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) in Germany. He is an award-winning author of seven books and over 50 book chapters and essays on subjects covering Law and the Holocaust and restitution following genocide and other mass atrocities. His current research involves restitution of looted artworks, including Nazi looted art, Armenian Genocide Looted Art (AGLA), and art dispossessed by European colonial powers.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Parking is available, at no charge, in Fresno State parking lot P23, at the southeast corner of Barstow and Campus Drive.