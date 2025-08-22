Up next
YEREVAN — Armenia’s Secretary of the Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, and U.S. Ambassador Kristina Kvien discussed the unblocking of regional communication routes.

Grigoryan emphasized that any unblocking must take place within the framework of full respect for countries’ territorial integrity, sovereignty, jurisdiction, and the principle of reciprocity.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the agreements reached in Washington regarding the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, they also reviewed the agenda of Armenia-U.S. bilateral relations and outlined the next steps to be implemented.

