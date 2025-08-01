Up next
PASADENA — On July 19, during a special ceremony, a group of young individuals joined the ranks of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party after completing an educational training course. Taking an oath on the Hunchakian red flag, they pledged loyalty to the Party’s ideology and vowed to serve its national, political, and social missions with unwavering and relentless spirit; in service to their nation and homeland.
During the oath ceremony, the new party members were congratulated by Enger Vartan Koroghlian, member of the SDHP Central Committee, and Enger Mihran Khachatourian, Chairman of the SDHP Western USA Executive Board.
The participation of American-born youth ensures the generational renewal and continuity of the SDHP in this region for decades to come.
The ceremony was followed by a celebratory reception featuring performances of national and patriotic songs by talented artists Harout Hagopian and Sako Karapetian.

 

