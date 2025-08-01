YEREVAN — The pre-trial investigation into an attempted murder case involving Aram Sargsyan has been completed by the Department for the Investigation of Crimes Against the Person at the General Department for Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia. The case was initiated based on a report received from the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia.

According to the Investigative Committee: “During the preliminary investigation of the criminal case, credible evidence was obtained indicating that in July 2025, S.S. planned to murder A.S.

Specifically, S.S. acquired and stored at his place of residence a factory-made ‘F-1’ type hand grenade with a ‘UZRGM’ type fuse—classified as military-grade ammunition—with the intent to unlawfully deprive A.S. of life.

Unable to determine A.S.’s home address, S.S. began monitoring his office in Yerevan and the surrounding area, visiting the vicinity multiple times in preparation for the attack. However, since A.S. was not present at the office, S.S. was unable to carry out the act. His plan was ultimately thwarted when the NSS, during a search of his residence, discovered the grenade—an illegal weapon and intended murder weapon.

Public criminal prosecution has been initiated against S.S. under Article 43-155, Part 1 (preparation for murder) and Article 335, Part 1 (illegal possession and circulation of firearms, essential components, ammunition, and other materials or devices) of the Criminal Code of Armenia.

S.S. has been detained as a preventive measure. The criminal case, along with the indictment, has been submitted to the supervising prosecutor,” the statement concludes.