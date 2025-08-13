WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. State Department spokesperson Temmy Bruce, during a briefing, commented on the agreements signed in Washington between Armenia and Azerbaijan, stating:

“The peace declaration between Armenia and Azerbaijan once again confirmed that President Trump is truly a president of peace. Last week, he hosted the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House, where they signed a historic joint declaration on peace after decades of a brutal conflict that had claimed countless lives. This is a significant achievement in international diplomacy and a cessation of violence that only President Trump could have secured.”

She noted that while many world leaders have attempted to broker peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan – including Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Joe Biden – “only President Trump was able to successfully bring these two countries together to agree to this historic peace.”

Speaking about the bilateral economic agreements signed by the leaders of the two countries with the United States, Bruce emphasized that they reveal the enormous potential of the South Caucasus region in the areas of trade, transit, energy, infrastructure, and technology, as well as creating new opportunities for the American people and American commerce.

Regarding the reactions of Russia and Iran to the Washington agreements, the State Department spokesperson said:

“I am not going to speculate about what we can or cannot do in response to a given action. The world knows that President Trump must be taken seriously. This deal, this agreement, matters to him. They were here at the White House. It matters to this administration. It matters to the world.”

According to her, although many have tried — the Europeans, the French, Putin, and even Biden — only President Trump was able to successfully bring these two countries together and negotiate this historic peace:

“Therefore, I believe the world knows that he is committed to a lasting and stable peace between nations, regardless of how long conflicts or hostilities have persisted. And that commitment, as we have seen, is realistic, based on diplomacy — but he will do everything possible to make the most effective use of his position as President of the United States to end wars.”