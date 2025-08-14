WASHINGTON, DC — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan believes that the agreement and declaration signed in Washington also contain tangible benefits for both Iran and Russia.

He made this statement during an interview with Fox News.

“When this agreement is implemented, Iran will gain railway access from the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea. Russia and Iran will be able to establish a rail connection between the two countries,” the Prime Minister explained.

He added that there is currently no route linking Iran to Russia through the Caucasus, but the agreements reached could open such a pathway.

“What I mean is that if we focus on the economic aspect of this agreement, not only Armenia, Azerbaijan, the United States, and Turkey, but also Russia and Iran will receive very important, truly tangible, and unprecedented benefits. At present, there is no railway connecting Iran to Russia through the South Caucasus. Therefore, I consider this to be a very important agreement that can bring significant benefits to all countries, as well as to the entire international community, within the framework of global stability and security.

“I have already mentioned that we have a project called the ‘Crossroads of Peace,’ and indeed this agreement can become a crossroads of cooperation — that is our goal,” Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister added that Armenia has always sought peace and has never aimed to provoke tensions or be at the center of disputes in the region.

“Our goal is stability, peace, sustainable development, and economic and political cooperation. I believe that the declaration provides a very important and suitable platform for this,” Pashinyan concluded.