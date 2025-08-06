YEREVAN — The Tourism Committee of the Republic of Armenia has announced that the BBC-produced film “Sunrise in Armenia” is now featured in Paramount Pictures’ international television programming.

The film, which showcases Armenia’s natural beauty, cultural heritage, and unique characteristics, has been broadcast as part of a high-viewership program lineup. It achieved an impressive 98.5% viewership rating, surpassing the global average.

“We are confident that this collaboration will enhance Armenia’s visibility as a tourist destination and create new opportunities for the development of the tourism sector,” stated the Tourism Committee in its official announcement.