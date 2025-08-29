YEREVAN — The Government of Armenia has published the contents of the memorandum signed with the Government of the United States regarding cooperation in the development of the “Crossroads of Peace” project.

The Government of the United States and the Government of the Republic of Armenia (hereinafter “Participants”), emphasizing their unequivocal support for Armenia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of its internationally recognized borders, and expressing their mutual interest in investing in the “Crossroads of Peace” project to enhance Armenia’s infrastructure and border security, have affirmed their shared desire to strengthen Armenia’s capacity to serve as an efficient regional and global trade transit hub. Recognizing the complementary nature of their efforts and the benefits of closer strategic cooperation, the Participants reached the following understanding:

Purpose

The purpose of this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is to promote cooperation in improving Armenia’s infrastructure and border security through investments, resources, training, and partnerships. The Participants aim to address Armenia’s infrastructure and border security priorities by:

Encouraging private sector investment,

Enhancing the efficiency of customs control and cooperation in border security and capability development, including combating illicit trafficking and smuggling,

Facilitating the exchange of best practices between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Armenia’s National Security Service Border Troops, and the State Revenue Committee,

Expanding best practices and capacities in the field of cybersecurity.

Areas of Cooperation

The Participants intend to cooperate in various areas, including but not limited to:

Enhancing Armenia’s border security through training, U.S. government resources, and best practices from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection Agency,

Increasing investments in cybersecurity operations, and

Promoting investments to modernize Armenia’s infrastructure and border security sector.

III. General Provisions