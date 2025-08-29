Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

VENICE — Armenian-American entrepreneur and reality TV personality Kim Kardashian paid a visit to the Armenian island of San Lazzaro degli Armeni in Venice, sharing the experience with her 355 million Instagram followers. Through a series of stories, she highlighted the island’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

Kardashian presented rare Armenian manuscripts, including vividly illustrated gospels, admired for their intricate details and centuries-long preservation. She also showcased jeweled crowns, ornate chalices, and finely crafted crosses, drawing attention to the depth of Armenian religious and cultural traditions. In one of her captions, she noted the island’s significance as home to the “third largest collection of Armenian manuscripts and documents,” underscoring its importance as a global center of Armenian scholarship.

Kim Kardashian attended the Diane von Furstenberg Award during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

James Warlick, Lawmakers Discuss Karabakh Peace

WASHINGTON, DC (RFE/RL) — The chief U.S. negotiator in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace…

Gerard Libaridian to Present New Book “Precarious Armenia” at NAASR

BELMONT, MA — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR)…

Armenia’s Foreign Trade Grows by 45.8% to $13.6 Billion in Nine Months of 2023

YEREVAN — Armenia’s foreign trade in January-September 2023 surged by 45.8% from…

German Constitutional Court Rejects Complaint Against Armenian Genocide Resolution

BERLIN (Armradio) — The Federal Constitutional Court of Germany rejected an appeal…