BAKU — Footage has emerged showing Azerbaijani police apparently stopping two Arsenal fans on the streets of Baku for wearing Henrikh Mkhitaryan shirts.

Mkhitaryan has not travelled with the Gunners squad to Azerbaijan amid fears for his safety because of ongoing political tensions between his native Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Gunners fans are in the city ahead of Arsenal’s Europa League final clash against Chelsea on Wednesday evening.

The Arsenal-supporting duo, walking down the street in Baku, were stopped by a police officer who then spoke into his walkie-talkie.

He then allowed them on the way, with the fans looking bemused by the incident.

Watch the shocking footage below as Arsenal fans being accosted by the Azeri police:

