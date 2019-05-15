HOFFENHEIM — Armenia international Sargis Adamyan has signed a three-year contract with Kraichgau-based Bundesliga club TSG Hoffenheim from second-tier outfit SSV Jahn Regensburg. The 25-year-old attacking player has signed a contract which runs until 30 June 2022.

”Sargis has won plaudits at Jahn Regensburg in the second tier due to his exceptional pace and excellent statistical record,” said TSG director of football Alexander Rosen. Rosen went on to describe the Armenian international player as: ”A very exciting player, who will take on his initial role as a squad player for us with real relish. I am confident that he can be a genuine revelation for us next season.”

The right-footer, who was born in Yerevan and received his footballing education at Hansa Rostock, has demonstrated exceptional progress in recent times. Just two years ago, he was playing his football for TSV Steinbach in the south-western Regionalliga. In the current season, his total of 15 goals as well as 11 assists have seen him rise to near the top of the list in both these statistical categories. He has been the focus of interest from many clubs, both domestic and international.

”From the very start, I found the intense nature of the efforts which TSG made to sign me very impressive, and I believe that this requires that I do everything I can to repay the faith they’ve shown in me. I want to be a success in the Bundesliga and I believe that this club offers me the perfect environment in which to do this,” said Adamyan on the subject of his move to Hoffenheim.

Sargis Adamyan moved to Regensburg in the summer of 2017 and made an immediate impression during his first season at the club. In total, he has made a total of 65 2. Bundesliga appearances for SSV Jahn, scoring 20 goals and making 15 assists in the process. He has won 14 caps for the Armenia national team, scoring one goal.