ISTANBUL — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed bilateral relations, the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and other regional developments during talks held in Istanbul on Friday.

During their meeting, Pashinyan and Erdogan discussed the ongoing process of normalizing relations between the two neighboring countries. According to the government, Nikol Pashinyan and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue and achieving concrete results.

They also discussed regional developments and explored potential avenues for bilateral cooperation in that context.

Prime Minister Pashinyan reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region and emphasized his dedication to continuing the policy of normalizing relations with neighboring countries.

According to Turkish media, President Erdoğan stated that Ankara would use all diplomatic means to ensure stability not only in the Caucasus but throughout the region.

The two leaders reaffirmed their readiness to maintain direct contacts and dialogue.

They also exchanged views on the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace process and the Armenian Government’s “Crossroads of Peace” initiative.

Although Armenian leaders have previously traveled to Turkey on various occasions, Pashinyan’s visit marks the first time such a trip is made specifically for bilateral negotiations, rather than for an official or informal event such as an inauguration or a football match.