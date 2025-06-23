PASADENA, CA – The Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) proudly announces the appointment of Lora Kuyumjian as the new Chair of the AGBU Hye Geen Committee. A lifelong educator and community advocate, Ms. Kuyumjian brings decades of experience, passion, and service to this vital role within the AGBU family.

Among the many distinguished women who have supported Hye Geen’s mission throughout the years, Ms. Kuyumjian stands out as a pillar of dedication. A highly respected educator, she has devoted her career to instilling Armenian language, culture, and heritage in new generations. Her achievements include winning the 1988 Armenian University Alumni competition for “Armenian History Curriculum Development,” receiving the “Armenian Spirit” Award from Archbishop Hovnan Derderian in 2010, and being named a “Woman in Education” by the Armenian American Chamber of Commerce in 2011. In 2012, she was honored with the prestigious St. Sahag & St. Mesrob medal by His Holiness the Catholicos of All Armenians for her outstanding service to the Armenian community.

Ms. Kuyumjian retired from education in 2020, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and commitment that continues to inspire. Her appointment marks a new chapter for AGBU Hye Geen as it builds upon its mission to empower and uplift Armenian women and families around the world.

AGBU extends its deepest gratitude to Mrs. Sona Yacoubian for her extraordinary leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment as Founder and Chair of the AGBU Hye Geen Committee since its inception in 1994. What began as her vision has grown into a life-changing initiative — one that has become an integral part of AGBU’s global mission.

With Ms. Kuyumjian at the helm, AGBU Hye Geen is poised to continue its legacy of transformative programs and meaningful community impact.