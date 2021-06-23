Author
PARIS —  France welcomed the holding of legislative elections in Armenia on June 20, saying that according to information from the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia, the Civil Contract party led by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has taken a significant lead.

“France takes note of the preliminary conclusions of the election observation mission of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights Office (ODIHR) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on the satisfactory unfolding of this election,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“France hopes these elections will enable Armenia to meet the many challenges it is facing. It reaffirms its determination to support Armenia as it seeks to do so, along with its unwavering commitment to Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to strengthening its democratic institutions.” the statement reads.

