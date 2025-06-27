YEREVAN — The annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund was held on Friday June 27, headed by the President of the Republic of Armenia, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund, Vahagn Khachaturyan.

The meeting was attended by 17 members of the Board of Trustees, 9 participated remotely, as well as by the representatives of 15 local affiliates, 6 remotely.

According to the President of the Republic of Armenia, a number of important programs were implemented over the past year which have revitalized the mission of Hayastan All Armenian Fund. However, the Fund still faces numerous challenges, both in terms of strategic planning, enhancing program efficiency, and fully leveraging the All Armenian potential.

“This meeting is also an opportunity to reaffirm the roadmap for the Fund’s substantive and structural development to broaden engagement, strengthen trust, and improve effectiveness for the prosperity of both the Republic of Armenia and the entire Diaspora.

I am confident that today’s discussions will help provide guidance for the Fund’s efforts more clearly, based on the principles of transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness,” he stated.

The Board of Trustees heard the Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s 2024 audit report presented by the Acting Executive Director of the Fund, Zaruhi Aznauryan.

The presentation highlighted the Fund’s large-scale, long-term programs implemented over the years across housing construction, healthcare, humanitarian aid, social support, education, infrastructure rehabilitation and development, the large-scale deployment of renewable energy, and school construction areas.

According to Zaruhi Aznauryan, in 2024 the Fund implemented over 50 programs totaling 1,633,358,691.79 AMD, reaching more than 55,000 beneficiaries in about 40 communities across Armenia. A part of these programs are long-term and will continue into 2025.

“This year as well, we remain committed to supporting border communities and their residents, while also maintaining ongoing support for the people of Artsakh through sustained programs,” she added.

The Board of Trustees approved the Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s 2024 Annual Financial and Audit Reports, the 2025 Annual Budget, the activities of the Board of Trustees, property management and internal working regulations.

The Board of Trustees once again expressed its gratitude to all donors, trustees, and partner organizations for their support, to the Fund’s local authorities for their dedication and hard work, and to the entire Fund staff for their committed service.