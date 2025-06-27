BEIJING — On June 26, during his official visit to China, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Wang Yi, member of China’s State Council and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The two ministers delivered opening remarks and discussed a broad range of topics, including efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Armenia and China, as well as international and regional issues.

In the context of bilateral ties, both sides expressed satisfaction with the significant progress achieved in various areas of cooperation. Mirzoyan and Wang reaffirmed their shared political will to build a broader and more comprehensive agenda through joint efforts—encompassing high-level political dialogue, economic collaboration, infrastructure development projects, and humanitarian partnerships.

They also discussed upcoming high-level contacts and cooperation within international organizations. Minister Mirzoyan conveyed Armenia’s position on expanding its involvement in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

With regard to international partnerships, Mirzoyan outlined Armenia’s balanced and diversification-focused foreign policy and its evolving international relationships through strategic diversification.

In the context of regional connectivity, both parties highlighted the compatibility of China’s “Belt and Road” initiative and Armenia’s “Crossroads of Peace” project, noting the South Caucasus’ potential role as a vital bridge between Asia and Europe.

Minister Mirzoyan also presented Armenia’s vision for establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus. He emphasized that Armenia values China’s principled stance on promoting peace in the region, particularly its support for core principles such as respect for territorial integrity.

Finally, the Armenian Foreign Minister briefed his Chinese counterpart on the latest discussions between Armenia and Azerbaijan regarding the establishment of interstate relations and the signing of a peace agreement.