Armenia has been officially selected as the host country for the 2026 Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB), one of the most prestigious international wine competitions in the world, according to the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia.

Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan, Director of the Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia Zaruhi Muradyan, and Armenia’s trade attaché in China Koryun Ghazaryan participated in the CMB 2025 event held in Yinchuan, People’s Republic of China, where it was officially announced that Armenia will be the next host.

As part of the traditional closing ceremony, Armenian and Chinese representatives exchanged flags to symbolize the passing of the event and formally introduced Armenia as the 2026 host nation.

The Concours Mondial de Bruxelles is one of the largest international platforms in the wine world, where over 370 professional tasters from around 49 countries sample more than 7,500 red and white wines. Now in its 30th year, the competition is held annually in countries with significant influence in the winemaking industry, helping to promote local products on a global scale. In recent years, the host countries have included Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Spain, Italy, France, Croatia, and Mexico.

In 2026, Armenia is expected to welcome over 400 guests from around the world, including top-rated wine experts, buyers, importers, journalists, bloggers, lecturers, and more.

In his welcoming speech, Minister Papoyan stated that Armenia’s wine industry is experiencing a renaissance, with local experts skillfully combining tradition with innovation, utilizing cutting-edge technologies and scientific approaches.

“The wine industry is considered a strategic sector of Armenia’s economy. The government places great importance on increasing international interest, attracting investment, and developing infrastructure in this field. Hosting this event is a major step toward showcasing Armenia’s wine culture, history, and potential to the international community,” emphasized Gevorg Papoyan.