By HRAYR S. KARAGUEUZIAN

In 2014, during an international cardiology conference in Antakya, Türkiyé (new official name for Turkey) , I asked my Turkish colleague Dr. Mehmet Ali Oto a direct and sincere question:

Could Türkiyé ever recognize the Armenian Genocide? Dr. Oto, a leading cardiac electrophysiologist in and then-President of Hacettepe Medical Center and University in Ankara—did not pause. His response was swift, unambiguous, and chilling: a “It is impossible.”

Both of us were members of the Heart Rhythm Society in the United States. He had taken a keen interest in my research on atrial fibrillation and had invited me to a lecture at a cardiology conference he was organizing in Antalya. Over dinner, in what I assumed would be a collegial and open conversation, I posed the question. His answer left no room for discussion, doubt, or dialogue. The door wasn’t closed in anger—it was slammed with cold finality.

A decade later, we crossed paths again at the annual Heart Rhythm Society meeting in San Francisco. Nothing had changed. His position remained fixed, untouched by time, reflection, or the growing international consensus. I was stunned not only by his rigid denial but by the absence of any nuance from a man trained to dissect complexity and uncertainty in the most intricate of human systems. This encounter forced me to confront a deeper and more painful question:

Why such absolute refusal? Why is the recognition of the Armenian Genocide still taboo in Türkiye, even as nations across the globe have courageously acknowledged the truth?

What political, historical, cultural, or psychological forces sustain this wall of denial?

Genocide is not merely the mass murder of a people. It is the systematic erasure of their identity, language, religion, culture, and history alongside their physical existence. For Armenians, it was the murder of over 1.5 million souls between 1915 and 1917. But it was also the destruction of entire communities, the seizure of ancestral lands, the confiscation of property, the looting of wealth, and the deliberate annihilation of a people’s place in their own homeland.

And denial compounds the crime. It deepens the wound, obstructs healing, and robs survivors and their descendants of the dignity of truth. To deny a genocide is to continue it by other means. Contrast this with post-war Germany, where the successors of the Nazi regime, despite initial resistance, eventually accepted responsibility for the Holocaust. Germany not only acknowledged the atrocities but institutionalized remembrance, offered reparations, and made historical education a moral imperative.

More recently, it also recognized and apologized for the genocide of the Herero and Nama peoples in colonial-era Southwest Africa, taking concrete steps toward restitution. Germany said it would ask for forgiveness and establish a fund of more than 1 billion euros. That is what moral courage looks like. That is what accountability demands. The roots of genocide are complex, but the conditions are painfully familiar: extreme nationalism, authoritarian power, and manufactured fear of the “other.” After the Young Turk Revolution in 1908, the Ottoman Empire embraced a policy of aggressive Turkification, targeting non-Turkish minorities—Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians—as existential threats. Between 1915 and 1917, Armenians were systematically exterminated or exiled. Churches were leveled, villages emptied, cultural artifacts destroyed, and generations erased. This was no collateral damage of war. It was genocide, planned, executed, and justified. Yet the crime remains unpunished, its memory resisted, its truth suppressed. In 1998, French jurist Louis Joinet outlined four foundational principles for justice in the wake of crimes against humanity: 1) The right to know the truth; 2) The right to justice; 3) The right to reparation; 4) The guarantee of non-recurrence.

In Türkiye’s case, all four are under siege. The truth is buried. Justice is denied. Reparations are rejected. And the cultural and political currents that enabled genocide—ultranationalism, historical revisionism, and intolerance persist. Worse still, some voices in Türkiyé do not merely deny the genocide—they glorify it. They describe the extermination as “necessary,” even “righteous.” These statements are not only morally repugnant, but they also represent a dangerous normalization of atrocity. History has taught us, time and again, that silence in the face of such crimes is complicity. Denial is not neutral; it is violence sustained through indifference. The world cannot look away.

Türkiyé must confront its past, not just for the sake of justice for Armenians, but for its own moral and democratic future. Without truth, there can be no healing. Without acknowledgment, there can be no trustworthy relationship between the Armenians and the Turks.

Why, then, does denial continue unabated? Is it about economics? Fear of territorial concessions? The threat of reparations? National embarrassment? Or something deeper and more entrenched? These soul-searching questions pushed me to dig further—specifically into the deliberations of the Turkish Military Tribunal that prosecuted the leaders of the Committee of Union and Progress after World War I. I hoped to uncover something more revealing, something that might expose the psychological underpinnings of this culture of denial—and perhaps still echoes in the realpolitik of modern Turkey.

I believe I found one compelling reason why the Turkish state continues to resist acknowledging the Armenian Genocide, which began in 1915 and extended until 1923. Key insights lie buried in the official records of the Turkish Military Tribunals, published between 1918 and 1920 in the Takvîm-i Vekâyi (Calendar of Events), the official gazette of the Ottoman Empire. Established in 1831 by Sultan Mahmud II as part of the Tanzimat reforms, Takvîm-i Vekâyi served as the Empire’s first government bulletin, a vehicle for broadcasting laws, imperial edicts, state appointments, treaties, and administrative decrees.

Modeled after European state bulletins such as France’s Moniteur Universel, it aimed to modernize and centralize the empire’s communication. It was widely circulated to civil servants, religious authorities, and provincial administrators, and eventually published in multiple languages, including Arabic, Persian, French, and Armenian, reflecting the empire’s multiethnic makeup. For historians, Takvîm-i Vekâyi remains an invaluable primary source. It captured the Ottoman state’s official voice and documented key events with bureaucratic precision.

While its content was highly curated, often shaped by the regime’s ideological agenda and censorship, it remains a trustworthy archive for understanding state policies, especially when read critically alongside other sources. It revealed not just what happened, but how the state wanted events to be remembered. Buried within the proceedings of the Ottoman Military Tribunals and in Takvîm-i Vekâyi it is startling to find often neglected historical truth: the very court that prosecuted and condemned the architects of the Armenian Genocide also issued a death sentence, in absentia, against the leaders of the nascent Turkish nationalist movement, including none other than General Mustafa Kemal, the man who would later become the founding father of modern Turkey. (1) Sixteen people with ties to the Nationalist Movement were sentenced to death, and four were eventually executed on June 12, 1920for attempting to assassinate then the Prime Minister Damad Ferid Pasha. (2) This jarring overlap is not merely a historical curiosity it is a profound and unsettling convergence. It reveals that the Republic was born not only from the ashes of a fallen empire, but also amid the very flames of atrocity and upheaval that consumed millions.

To fully recognize the Armenian Genocide is not simply to indict the Ottoman past; it is to confront the uncomfortable reality that the foundations of the modern Turkish state were poured during a period of mass dispossession, ethnic cleansing, and cultural erasure. The lands were emptied, the homes seized, the bank accounts appropriated, and the memory of an entire people deliberately extinguished—all while the Republic’s earliest champions were positioning themselves as the architects of a new national identity. To accept this truth would be to fracture the carefully curated nationalist mythology that undergirds the Turkish Republic’s origin story. This, perhaps more than fears of reparations or international shame, lies at the core of persistent denial. It is not merely a defense of the past—it is a defense of the present. For to acknowledge the genocide is to risk unraveling a foundational narrative, to admit that modern Turkey was not only a project of reform and independence, but also one entangled in the unresolved crimes of empire. And so, the silence endures, not because the truth is unknown, but because its full weight may prove unbearable.

During the brutal years of the Kemalist campaign to remake the Turkish Republic, a period that historians, dubbed it as the “Final Phase of the Genocide,” or as has been dubbed, “Finishing the Genocide.” (3) The machinery of ethnic cleansing did not pause with the fall of the Ottoman Empire. While Kemal’s nationalist movement was condemned as a coup against the Empire his share in ethnic cleansing of Christian minorities is abundantly evidenced though scholarly publications and through personal experience. Beginning with the city of Smyrna (modern-day Izmir), Kemalist forces set the city ablaze on September 19, 1922. Once a thriving and cosmopolitan port, home to large Armenian and Greek communities, Smyrna was reduced to ashes within days—over ninety percent of the city destroyed. What followed was a brutal campaign of pillage, rape, and mass slaughter carried out with impunity. Western powers, eager to safeguard their oil concessions and commercial interests in the newly emerging Turkish Republic, looked the other way. Their silence, and refusal to intervene, amounted to complicity in one of the gravest atrocities of the early 20th century. (4) However, according to Takvîm-i Vekâyi Kemal’s death sentence is solely attributed to his Nationalist’s coup attempt against the Empire. Without any mentions of his decisive orders of forced deportations of remaining Christian populations including the Armenians across all the Turkish land. Amid this silent storm of state-sanctioned brutality, an eleven-year-old Armenian boy lived with his family in the Tarla Mahallesi district of Konya, a central Anatolian city far from the frontlines of war and turmoil but not far enough from the reach of nationalist zeal. One morning, without warning, Kemalist gendarmes on horseback thundered into the neighborhood, their sabers gleaming in the sunlight, raised high not just as weapons, but as instruments of terror. With cold authority, they ordered the family to abandon their home immediately, no time to gather belongings, no chance to say anything. The message was brutal and unmistakable: leave now, or face the consequences., (yallah şimdi buradan geden). No explanation. No appeal. Just an order to vanish. Clutching only what they could carry, the eleven-year-old boy with his family joined the long and harrowing trail of forced displacement. Their journey began on foot, southward toward the Mediterranean, walking for weeks toward the port city of Mersin, and eventually crossed the border into Syria, finally arriving in Damascus in the winter of 1922.

That eleven-year-old boy was my father, Anania Karagueuzian.

His childhood was not a memory of games or schoolbooks, but of exile, resilience, and determination away from his ancestral homeland, now turned into a graveyard of silence. He carried with him not only the trauma of loss but also the unspoken duty to bear witness, a duty I now inherit.

Today, Türkiye’s persistent policy to erase the past memory is not just a domestic issue, it is a global moral challenge. By refusing to acknowledge the truth, Türkiye not only dishonors the victims of the Armenian Genocide but undermines the very principles of justice, memory, and prevention that are essential to a civilized world. Importantly, it builds hurdles for reconciliation and prevents the development of friendly relationship between the Turks and the Armenians. When powerful nations deny genocide, they embolden others to do the same. When history is silent, the cycle of violence may continue. The international community must not remain indifferent. Justice begins with truth, and denial is its enemy. For Armenians, the denial is not just an absence of words, it is the prolongation of pain, a daily theft of dignity. And for Turks, it is a missed opportunity to step into moral maturity and embrace a future relieved by suppressed guilt and respectful of memory. Because if memory dies, humanity follows. And without truth, no peace can endure. Only by facing the darkest corners of our shared past can Armenians and Turks one day walk together, not as enemies or strangers, but as neighbors who have chosen remembrance over forgetting, and reconciliation over silence. Reconciliation does not begin with treaties or ceremonies; it begins with truth, spoken aloud, written in the open, acknowledged with courage.

As a final though I carry the weight of my father’s forced exile not as a relic of the past, but as a living memory that shapes who I am. His childhood, stolen by fear and flight, is not just his story, it is mine also as it is the story of an entire people scattered, silenced, and scarred by genocide. And yet, even in that pain, I believe in the power of truth. True reconciliation does not erase the past, it honors it. It begins with acknowledgment, with the courage to face uncomfortable truths, and with the humility to extend a hand not in defiance, but in shared humanity. When Armenians are seen not as enemies but as fellow human beings whose suffering deserves recognition, a door opens, not just to justice, but to healing. That healing can be transformative. It can lay the foundation for a new relationship between Turks and Armenians, not rooted in denial and mistrust, but in mutual respect and historical honesty. I hold fast to the belief that the future does not have to be bound by the chains of the past. From that foundation can grow something powerful: peace, dignity, and prosperity that belongs to both peoples.

So, the next time I meet Dr. Mehmet Ali Oto, I hope the conversation will be different. I hope that, beyond professional respect and shared scientific pursuits, we can find a moment of human recognition, one in which the weight of history is not denied but embraced with honesty and courage. I hope he will see, as I do, that true reconciliation is not only possible but necessary. It does not demand forgetting the past but rather honoring it in a way that opens the door to healing. I believe that the courage to speak the truth can transform pain into understanding, and that even between those shaped by different sides of a painful history, bridges can be built. Perhaps, in that moment, we will not only stand as colleagues, but as two men committed to the healing of hearts as much as the healing of bodies, mind and soul. And perhaps then, we can begin to imagine a future where Turks and Armenians do not stand apart, but together, united not by grievance, but by a shared commitment to truth, dignity, and peace.

NOTE. The author is Professor Emeritus of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He is the author of the book with Yair Auron: Perfect Injustice. Genocide and the Theft of Armenian Wealth, Transaction Publishers, Rutgers University, NJ 2009.