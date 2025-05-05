YEREVAN — Deputy Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Taron Chakhoyan, addressed the opposition’s calls for the Prime Minister’s resignation and their own comments regarding their initiative in a Facebook post, writing:

“This speaks to the opposition’s political bankruptcy.

“They constantly talk and shout about the Prime Minister’s resignation, yet they admit there are no grounds for a no-confidence process.

“The so-called impeachment process had a different goal—to target the Kocharyan faction and, in doing so, appear as a more ‘righteous’ opposition.

“The Serzh-Kocharyan alliance will continue this struggle until the elections, but after the elections, they will unite like Siamese twins.”

For reference, Seyran Ohanyan, leader of the “Armenia” parliamentary faction, had stated:

“There are legal and political grounds for his removal, but at the same time we understand that impeachment shouldn’t happen arbitrarily or without basis. Those grounds must be based on serious calculations. And secondly, there must be the support of a protesting public for the impeachment to succeed and to influence the members of the ruling political force who must ultimately secure the impeachment.”

Earlier, the “Armenia” faction had issued a statement noting that those initiating signature collections in the streets for impeachment do not represent political parties or movements, and, as such, bear no political responsibility for the potential failure of the impeachment or its consequences.

