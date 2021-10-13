MOSCOW (Armradio) — His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, met with His Holiness Patriarch Kirill I of Moscow and All Russia.

Welcoming the Catholicos of All Armenians and his delegation, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church touched upon the centuries-old fraternal relations between the two Churches, spoke about the friendly and warm ties established between the two peoples and countries.

The Armenian Patriarch, in turn, affirmed that there are strong ties of centuries-old friendship between Armenia and Russia, which have been invariably manifested even in the most difficult and complex situations.

“The centuries-old friendship of our peoples and Churches has been expressed in moments of both joy and sorrow. We have rejoiced at our joint achievements and worked together to preserve our friendship and brotherhood. And our meetings with Your Holiness are the best evidence of that. “We have always felt the support of the head of the Russian Orthodox Church,” said Catholicos Karekin II.

Touching upon the Artsakh war and post-war problems, His Holiness expressed his fraternal gratitude to the Russian Church and its leader for the support to the Armenian Church and the people in that difficult period.

His Holiness also added: “Today, as Your Holiness knows, our country and people are living difficult times. However, we believe that with God’s help, thanks to our faith, as well as with the support of friendly countries, first of all, the Russian Federation, we will be able to overcome this ordeal.”

Peaceful efforts to resolve the conflict were discussed during the conversation.

At the end of the meeting, Patriarch Kirill I of Moscow and All Russia awarded the Catholicos of All Armenians with the Order of Glory and Honor of the Russian Orthodox Church, on the occasion of his 70th birthday and for his contribution to the development of friendly relations between the Armenian Apostolic Church and the Moscow Patriarchate.

His Holiness thanked Patriarch Kirill and noted: “We consider this gift as a sign of Your Holiness’ respect and love for our people and the Church.”

A trilateral meeting between His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and Chairman of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of the Caucasus Sheikh Allahshukur Pashazadeh will take place in Moscow on October 13