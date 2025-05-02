NEW YORK — Permanent Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the United Nations Paruyr Hovhannisyan presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Following the official ceremony, Ambassador Hovhannisyan had a tête-à-tête meeting with the UN Secretary-General, highlighting the steady expansion and deepening of Armenia-UN relations and outlined the steps implemented by the Government of the Republic of Armenia in preparations of hosting the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17) in 2026.

The interlocutors touched upon a wide range of regional and international issues. Ambassador Hovhannisyan presented Armenia’s ongoing efforts to ensure durable stability and peace in the region, emphasizing the importance of signing without delay the already agreed-upon text of the “Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.” He also underscored the significance of the “Crossroads of Peace” project, initiated by the Government of Armenia, which aims to unlock the full connectivity and infrastructure potential of the South Caucasus.