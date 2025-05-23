YEREVAN — U.S. Chargé d’Affaires David Allen attended the swearing-in ceremony and administered the oath to the new A30 group of American Peace Corps Volunteers. According to a press release from the U.S. Embassy, Armenia will host 18 volunteers this year in various communities across the country.

The volunteers have successfully completed an intensive 11-week training program focused on the Armenian language and culture. They will now depart for different regions and communities throughout Armenia, where they will serve for the next two years. Each volunteer will live with an Armenian host family and contribute to their community by working with English teachers and youth workers.

The volunteers aim to enrich their host communities by helping students improve their English language skills and supporting young people in their development into empowered, productive, and civically engaged adults, the embassy stated.

“It’s a big day for Peace Corps Armenia and all our partners. Today marks not just another milestone, but a jubilee — a moment of celebration, reflection, and deep pride. We welcome 18 outstanding new volunteers to the long legacy of Peace Corps service,” said Peace Corps Armenia Country Director Will O’Roark. “In just two days, our volunteers will travel to towns, cities, and villages across Armenia, where they will work with local partners to inspire students, teachers, and Armenian youth.”

The event was attended by an audience of 250 people, including representatives from the Armenian government, U.S. Embassy staff, current and former Peace Corps volunteers, host families, and international and local program partners.