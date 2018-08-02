SDHP Delegation Meets with the Diaspora Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan

GLENDALE — On Wednesday, August 1, A delegation representing the Social Democratic Hunchakian party met with the Minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, who was visiting Los Angeles Armenian community for the first time, since his appointment to the post. The meeting was held at the Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles.

The Hunchakian delegation congratulated the victory of the revolution in Armenia and conveyed its greetings and support to the government headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

During the meeting, issues related to the minister’s visit were discussed. In this regard, the Minister reiterated that he was ready to cooperate with all the organizations of the community and with independent figures for the strengthening of Armenia-Diaspora relations. The minister indicated that he is willing to listen to all proposals, so that the reciprocal relations would be raised to a higher level.

Hunchakian delegation members conveyed to the Minister some of their concerns related to the activities of the Los Angeles office of the Armenia Fund and the absence of the Consul General.

The SDHP delegation consisted of members of the Executive Body, and representatives of various organizations affiliated with the Party.