ROME — During his working visit to the Holy See (Vatican), President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan met with His Beatitude Raphael Bedros XXI Minassian, Catholicos-Patriarch of the Armenian Catholic Church of Cilicia, and students of the Levonian Seminary at the Saint Nicholas Armenian Catholic Church in Rome.

During the meeting, President Khachaturyan addressed the current internal and external situation of Armenia, the existing challenges, and the principles adopted by the Armenian authorities in seeking their resolution.

The President emphasized that Armenia currently holds a clear position on achieving peace in the region and establishing good neighborly relations with its neighbors.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the president answered questions from attendees in a warm and open atmosphere.