GLENDALE — On Friday, May 16th, the iconic Alex Theatre became the stage for an unforgettable evening as Armenia Fund kicked-off its 30th anniversary celebrationswith a spectacular concert featuring the Artsakh State Dance Ensemble. The event showcased the lasting legacy of Armenian culture through performing arts and unique presentations.

During the program, in a heartfelt tribute, Armenia Fund honored three extraordinary supporters whose unwavering dedication has had a lasting impact on Armenia and Artsakh throughout the years. Mr. Levon Kiradzhyan, was presented the “Eternal Flame of Hayastan Award,” Mrs. Jasik Jarahian, General Manager of the Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, the “Heart of Hyrenik Award, “and the Baghdasarian Family, the “Golden Pomegranate Award.” These honorees have made significant contributions to the humanitarian, cultural, and community-building efforts of Armenia Fund’s mission in the homeland.

The evening’s highlight was the rich repertoire of performances by the Artsakh State Dance Ensemble, a group whose mission to preserve and celebrate the cultural heritage of Artsakh has continued in the face of many challenges. Despite displacement and uncertainty, these dancers have remained united, resilient, and committed to sharing their heritage with the world. Thanks to the sustaining support of Armenia Fund and its donors, over thirty professional dancers are employed, ensuring the continued activities of the Ensemble.

“Every performance is a testament to the resilience of these talented artists,” said Maria Mehranian, President of Armenia Fund. “With the community’s support, we’re not just preserving culture—we’re sustaining lives.” All proceeds of the event contribute directly to funding the ongoing employment of these dancers, ensuring that they continue with their art and passion, and preserve the culture of Artsakh for this and future generations.