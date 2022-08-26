ANKARA — 424 Turkish intellectuals have called on the government to reveal the planned assassination attempt against MP Garo Paylan in 2016, which never was implemented.

“We call on the political rulership, all of the political structures, whole Turkey to take action against the deep state and mafia powers,” read their statement.

“What reinforces the recklessness of these dark forces is their confidence that they will not be subject to criminal sanctions, even if they threaten everyone. This confidence is fueled by the current political climate. This atmosphere must be changed immediately,” the statement said.

Earlier this month, Mehmet Sinan Ince, one of the former lawyers of mafia boss Alaattin Çakici, alleged that a shady former soldier sought over the assassination of intellectual Necip Habletmitoglu had plans to assassinate Paylan in the parliament in 2016.

Ince alleged that the assassination plot was aborted at the last minute.

Following Ince’s remarks, Paylan filed a criminal complaint at the prosecutor’s office, saying that authorities have not yet taken any action with regards to the revelation of the assassination plot.

In a joint statement released on Aug. 24, some 424 intellectuals expressed their support for Paylan, urging the “political rulership to take responsibility” and act on the claims. The intellectuals recalled that Ince had threatened Paylan after the deputy filed a criminal complaint with regards to the issue.

“We are facing an unprecedented disclosure. The dimensions of the gang and mafia formation in the state are no longer disguisable,” the intellectuals said.

“The person who disclosed the assassination plot later threatened Garo Paylan for filing a criminal complaint with regards to the incident and said: ‘We followed you twice. We could have done it we wanted to (assassinate).’ This threat is unbelievable. Members of a gang are saying that they followed a deputy twice and that they gave up on the assassination for him not to be a hero, and still they can wander around in a free way, without being arrested, without facing an investigation,” the statement read.